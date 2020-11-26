Extremely heavy rainfall likely in parts of AP, IMD issues red alert till Friday morning

Between Friday and Saturday morning, light to moderate thundershowers are predicted in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

news Cyclone Nivar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh till Friday morning. Similarly, in a few places in these districts, it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall. Likewise, most places in coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The Met department issued a red alert till Friday morning 8:30 am. Till then, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Anantapur districts.

Between Friday and Saturday morning, the Met department forecast light to moderate thundershowers at many places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. It predicted a similar forecast at most places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

It has been continuously raining from around 9 pm on Wednesday night in Bhimavaram in West Godavari, and several villages in its vicinity such as Seesali, Bondada, Kalla, Kallakuru, Doddanapudi, Chinapulleru and others.

On Saturday, thunderstorms with lightning and isolated heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

"Gale wind speed reaching 70 - 80 km per hour gusting to 90 kmph is prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal. It will gradually decrease becoming 50 - 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by Thursday evening," said a Met official. According to the official, partial damage to thatched houses and huts with the possibility of rooftops being blown off is possible in Chittoor and Nellore districts.

Meanwhile, Tirupati urban police asked people in distress to call them at 100 or contact them on WhatsApp at 8099999977.

Tirupati Urban police officials alerted people living in the low lying areas near Swarnamukhi river and extended help. Superintendent of Police (SP) A Ramesh Reddy visited several places affected by the cyclone Nivar in the urban district.

As a few trees got uprooted in Thottambedu and Kolathur Road, police removed their debris to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Police also distributed food to some people in the low lying areas of Srikalahasti.

Similarly, Prakasam district police have also taken precautionary measures to safeguard people from the effects of Nivar. Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal visited Kothapatnam seashore to monitor the cyclone situation in the district.

Since Wednesday, the district police department has been preparing to face Cyclone Nivar. Four special mobile teams have been arranged to avoid traffic obstruction on national highways 16 and 216. In the coastal area police stations of the district, police have kept 10 swimmers on standby.