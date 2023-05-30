Explosives discovered in Kerala's Kasargod district during routine vehicle inspection

The anti-narcotic team came across the explosive materials, which included 6,000 detonators and 2,800 gelatin sticks while inspecting a vehicle.

news Crime

Kasargod, Kerala: Kerala Excise officials made a significant seizure of explosive materials during a routine vehicle check in Kasargod district on Tuesday, May 30. The anti-narcotic team came across the explosive materials, which included 6,000 detonators and 2,800 gelatin sticks, while inspecting a vehicle owned and driven by Mohammed Mustafa.

Mustafa is a native of Muliyar in Kasargod. After the officials found explosives in his vehicle, they raided his house and found explosives there. They took him to his house and recovered the remaining cache. On being questioned, Mustafa had reportedly dilvulged that he had sourced these explosive materials for supplying to quarry owners in Karnataka.

While at home, Mustafa went to the washroom, and when he failed to come out, the officials broke open the door and found that he had attempted suicide. Prompt action was taken, and he was immediately transported to a private hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

This is a developing story.

(With IANS inputs)