Explosion in Kannur firecracker factory, one grievously injured

A 65-year-old woman worker who was inside the factory was hospitalised with serious burns.

An explosion in a firecracker unit in Kannur has left one person grievously injured. The firecracker unit was located in Payyanur, which is a major town in Kannur district. The explosion occurred at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. According to the local police, at the time of the explosion, there were no other employees apart from an elderly woman who was inside the building. She has now been hospitalised with serious burns. Police also confirmed that the factory building has been completely damaged due to the explosion.

“No deaths have been reported so far. However, inside the building, there was a 65-year-old woman identified as Chandramathi. She got caught in the blast and has been admitted to the Kannur Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital with serious burn injuries,” an officer from the Payyanur police station told TNM.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are yet to identify the owners of the firecracker unit. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under Sections 286 (Whoever does, with any explosive substance, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Death and injuries due to explosions had also occurred earlier this year in Kerala. In September 2020, two migrant workers from Tamil Nadu died after an explosion at a building near a quarry in Ernakulam. The blast occurred early in the morning, instantly killing the two workers who were inside the building at the time of the explosion. It was triggered by explosive substances stored inside the building for mining purposes.

In April 2016, an explosion triggered by firecrackers at the Puttingal temple in Kollam killed 11 people and injured over 350 persons. The blast took place after a spark from a competitive fireworks display flew and ignited fireworks unsafely stored in a concrete storehouse near the temple.

Following the event, the Kerala High Court banned the evening display of sound emitting firecrackers in all places of worship in the state.