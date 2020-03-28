At least 170 countries and territories have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is presently no vaccine to prevent or cure the novel coronavirus, so what should you do if you suspect you have COVID-19?
First, the symptoms.
The symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe, and usually appear between two to 14 days of being exposed to the virus.
Mild symptoms according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) are fever, fatigue, cough (with or without sputum production), anorexia, malaise, muscle pain, sore throat, dyspnea, nasal congestion, or headache. Patients may also suffer from diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.
Persons exhibiting mild symptoms can contact the helpline number of their respective state for advice on testing and treatment. However, states like Kerala have advised those with mild symptoms to not come to the hospital for treatment or testing. The WHO has also recommended home care/ self-isolation for those who have mild symptoms and without any underlying chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, renal failure, or immuno-compromising conditions that place the patient at increased risk of developing complications.
However, if your symptoms turn severe you should contact your nearest health centre. Severe symptoms include high fever, severe cough, and breathing difficulties - which is indicative of pneumonia.
Should you get tested?
Not everyone is presently being tested in India. The Union Health Ministry has issued testing guidelines to states and private hospitals.
As per the March 20 guidelines, only five groups of people are being tested.
1. If you have travelled abroad in the last 14 days and present with any of the COVID-19 symptoms you can get tested.
2. If you have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient and have symptoms of the illness you can get tested.
3. If you are a healthcare worker in India you can get tested if you have symptoms
4. If you are a hospitalised patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (fever and cough and/ shortness of breath)
5. If you are a direct or high risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, you can get tested even if you are asymptomatic (have no symptoms). A direct contact is someone in a household of a confirmed case. A high risk contact is someone who has been within 3-feet of a confirmed case; a co-passenger in a vehicle who was seated in the same row or three rows in front or behind; touched a COVID-19 patient’s bodily fluids without using personal protective equipment (PPE); had contact with the body a confirmed case without PPE; touched or cleaned the clothes or utensils of a patient.