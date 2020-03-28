Explained: What are the symptoms of COVID-19? When can I get tested in India?

Not everyone is presently being tested in India.

At least 170 countries and territories have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is presently no vaccine to prevent or cure the novel coronavirus, so what should you do if you suspect you have COVID-19?

First, the symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe, and usually appear between two to 14 days of being exposed to the virus.

Mild symptoms according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) are fever, fatigue, cough (with or without sputum production), anorexia, malaise, muscle pain, sore throat, dyspnea, nasal congestion, or headache. Patients may also suffer from diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.

Persons exhibiting mild symptoms can contact the helpline number of their respective state for advice on testing and treatment. However, states like Kerala have advised those with mild symptoms to not come to the hospital for treatment or testing. The WHO has also recommended home care/ self-isolation for those who have mild symptoms and without any underlying chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, renal failure, or immuno-compromising conditions that place the patient at increased risk of developing complications.

However, if your symptoms turn severe you should contact your nearest health centre. Severe symptoms include high fever, severe cough, and breathing difficulties - which is indicative of pneumonia.