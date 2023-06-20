Explained: How SFI leader Nikhil Thomas’ fake certificate controversy played out

Earlier this week, an SFI member filed a complaint with the party alleging that Nikhil Thomas had obtained a fake undergraduate certificate and enrolled in masters.

Trouble for Students Federation of India (SFI) Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas started when another member of SFI filed a complaint with the CPI(M) alleging that Nikhil had obtained a fake undergraduate certificate and enrolled for a masters programme. On June 20, the Kayamkulam police took up a case suo motu and announced that they are conducting an inquiry into the matter. As the SFI and CPI(M) grapple with this embarrassing episode, here’s a look at how things panned out.

Nikhil Thomas secured admission for MCom in MSM college in Kayamkulam last year. Earlier this week, a fellow SFI member, who is also a student of MSM college, alleged that Nikhil secured admission with the help of a fake degree certificate from the Kalinga University, Chattisgarh. According to the complainant, Nikhil finished BCom at MSM College – aided under the University of Kerala – between 2018 and 2020 but failed to clear the exams. However, he managed to enroll for MCom at the same college using degree certificates from Kalinga University. The complainant pointed out the overlapping timeline between the two degrees and called it suspicious.

Soon after the complaint was filed, the CPI(M) – the parent organisation of the SFI – intervened and demanded an explanation from Nikhil. On June 16, a meeting was held between Nikhil and CPI(M) representatives. He was later removed from SFI. On June 19, Nikhil was also suspended from his college, and the Kerala University has sought an explanation from the college management.

Things got interesting on June 19, as SFI state secretary PM Arsho vouched for Nikhil Thomas and said he had examined Nikhil’s certificates and found them to be genuine. He also said that according to the UGC rules, from 2013, a student could enroll for more than one degree simultaneously but one degree should be cancelled. Arsho said that Nikhil had cancelled his registration for the course under the Kerala University.

Even as the SFI blamed the media for creating a false narrative, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Mohan Kunnummal held a press meet and said that MSM college gave Nikhil admission despite knowing that he failed the examinations, which was a serious lapse on the college’s part. Stating that Nikhil had 75% attendance in the college, and failed the exams, the chancellor asked, “How did a person who had 75% attendance in a college in Kerala manage to study in Chhattisgarh during the same period?”. The VC also said that they will also be asking the University Grants Commission (UGC), if Kalinga University had issued a fake certificate. The MSM college, meanwhile, started an inquiry into the matter, and college principal Dr Muhammad Taha had said that legal action would be initiated after the committee that was appointed to examine the matter submits a report.

The next blow for Nikhil came from Kalinga University itself. University Registrar Dr Sandeep Gandhi told the media that there was no student by the name of Nikhil Thomas, who studied BCom during that period. Arsho then backtracked from his statement and said that though SFI ‘verified’ Nikhil’s degree certificate, he did not have an attendance certificate. Arsho then alleged that Kalinga University must be a fake university that gives certificates without attendance. He also demanded that the protocol of Kalinga University should be looked into, so as to see if certificates are issued without attendance.

Meanwhile, Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of Congress, sought a probe into the alleged role of PM Arsho in the fake certificate controversy. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged that the admissions in Kalinga University were over by the third week of January 2022, but it was extended till the month end for Nikhil, after Alappuzha district secretariat member KH Babujan’s intervention.

CPI(M) Alappuzha Area Committee Secretary Aravindakshan has said that the party will not protect Nikhil Thomas, if he had committed this wrongdoing. “Not only Nikhil Thomas, but anyone who made a mistake will not be protected from within the party. CPI(M) is not such a party. CPI(M) is a party which takes strict action against wrongdoings,” he said.

Earlier in June, former SFI leader K Vidya and student of the Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, landed in soup after she forged a certificate of experience claiming that she worked as a guest lecturer at the institution. Vidya has been absconding ever since a police case was filed against her.

In Nikhil’s case, a two member police team has been sent to the Kalinga University to verify the certificates and get more information.