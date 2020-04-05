Exclusion of AIMIM from PM Modi's COVID-19 meeting an insult: Owaisi

Modi will interact with floor leaders of various parties who have more than five MPs, via a video conference on April 8.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that his party being "denied" participation in the proposed interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 was an insult to the people of Hyderabad and Aurgangabad, the two Lok Sabha constituencies represented by it.

In a tweet, tagging the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he questioned whether the people of Aurangabad and Hyderabad were lesser humans because they chose the AIMIM.

Reaching out to the Opposition amid the ongoing country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus, Modi will interact with floor leaders of various parties via a video conference on April 8.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that floor leaders of parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in both houses of parliament will be part of the discussion with the PM on Wednesday at 11 am.

The Hyderabad MP sought to know from the Prime Minister why his party's representatives were not worthy of any attention. "As MPs it's our job to represent to you, the economic and humanitarian misery of our people," he said.

Owaisi said he wanted to give suggestions on the fight against COVID-19 as Hyderabad at present had 93 active cases."I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic and identify areas where we're lacking," he added.

People of Hyd & Aurangabad elected me & @imtiaz_jaleel so that we'll raise THEIR issues. Now, we're being denied an audience with His Highness. Hyd has 93 active #COVID19 cases, I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic & identify areas where we're lacking pic.twitter.com/XwnEXewmPG — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 4, 2020

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Telangana with 43 people testing positive on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 272.

No deaths were reported on Saturday while one person was discharged from the hospital. With this, 33 people have been discharged from hospitals so far. According to Health Minister Eatela Rajender, there are 228 active cases in different hospitals of the state.

