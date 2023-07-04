Excitement, rescue drama at Champakulam Moolam Boat race in Kerala

An all-women boat that participated in the race capsized, but all the women on the boat were rescued avoiding a major tragedy.

news News

In the highly anticipated Champakulam Moolam boat race held on the Pampa River in Kuttanad on Monday, July 3, the 'Nadubhagom Chundan' boat of the Nadubhagom Boat Club emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious Raja Pramukhan Trophy. The event, however, witnessed a temporary halt when an all-women boat named 'Kattil Thekkethu,' manned by members of the Champakkulam Community Development Society (CDS), capsized. Fortunately, prompt rescue efforts prevented any major tragedy, and all 26 women on board were safely brought to shore.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are well. “One of the two Thekenodi boats overturned as the losers snake boat race began before the exhibition event of the two ‘Thekenodi’ had finished and due to the sudden surge in the water by the giant snake boats ( there are more than 100 oarsmen), the ripples created led to the overturning of one Thekenodi boat. This was an error by the organizers,” said locals. With the district authorities and a state minister present to witness the event, as soon as the boat overturned an announcement was made to stop all the races.

This race is traditionally known as the first snake boat race which heralds a fresh new season of a series of boat races in and around the central districts of the state. This race takes place on the Pamba river and the incident took place late Monday afternoon when two races were held almost simultaneously. During the race competitions are held between boats of various sizes and shapes. There is also an exhibition item and two boats known as ‘Thekenodi’ where those who handle the oars on one are all women, even while 5 men are on the boat.

Thirteen boats, including six snake boats, participated in the Moolam boat race, which was conducted across four categories. In the overall category, 'Cheruthana Chundan' secured the second position, followed by 'Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji' in third place, according to a report by The Hindu.

(With IANS inputs)