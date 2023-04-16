Ex-serviceman from India dies in crossfire in Sudan

Albert Augustine, hailing from Kannur in Kerala, was working in a private company in Sudan.

news Death

In a shootout between the paramilitary forces and the armed forces in Sudan, a man from Kerala died. The deceased is Albert Augustine of Alakkode who hails from the Kannur district of Kerala. He was an ex-serviceman and was working in Khartoum in Sudan as a supervisor in Dal group, a private company.

Albert Augustine's father Augustine told IANS that his son died in cross fire between the paramilitary forces of Sudan and the armed forces. He said that Albert was killed while he was on a telephone call. A tweet by the Indian Embassy in Sudan said that Albert was hit by a stray bullet and has succumbed to his injuries. "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements (sic)," the tweet said.

Albert was 48 years old and hailed from the Nellippara village in Kannur, reports The Indian Express. Albert who had retired from the Indian Army went to Sudan last year when he got the job of a security chief. Only days ago, his family - wife and daughter - had joined him in Sudan for a short holiday, the report adds. Albert was making a call to his son when the bullet came through an open window and hit him.

The relatives of Albert Augustine said that they have petitioned the Government of India to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown.

(With inputs from IANS)