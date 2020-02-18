Ex-scholar of Osmania Uni kills self at hostel in Hyderabad, mild tension on campus

Kompally Narsaiah had completed his PhD from the varsity and was waiting for a post doctoral fellowship.

news Death

A 44-year-old man was found dead in a hostel room at the Osmania University in Hyderabad on Monday, triggering mild tension on campus.

Kompally Narsaiah had completed his PhD from the varsity and was waiting for a post doctoral fellowship. He was found lying on the ground in the room by other students on Monday afternoon. Since repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, they opened the window and found him dead. Later, the police broke open the door as the room was bolted from inside and his body was shifted to the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

The deceased wanted to vacate the room as he had completed his PhD with the Geography Department. It is suspected to be a case of suicide but the exact cause of the death would be known after post-mortem, the police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, a protest was held on campus by students alleged that the man killed himself due to unemployment.

Blaming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to provide jobs to youth in the state, the students raised slogans, seeking justice for Narsaiah. They said that he hailed from a poor family in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. They also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh from the government.

A few students were detained by the Osmania University police and released later in the evening.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.