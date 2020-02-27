Ex-Nizamabad MP Kavitha appears before Hyderabad court over Telangana agitation case

Kavitha, who was part of the Telangana statehood agitation, was booked in 2010 after she led a huge protest march in Nizamabad at the time, violating the election code of conduct.

Former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha appeared before the Nampally Special Sessions Court in Hyderabad on Thursday, relating to a case filed against her and three others during the 2010 Nizamabad bye-elections.

Kavitha who was part of the Telangana statehood agitation led a huge protest and marched to the Superintendent's office in Nizamabad at the time, violating the election code of conduct.

The bye-elections were held after the then MLA of Nizamabad Urban Yendala Laxmi Narayana had resigned from his post. For the protest, Kavitha, Mopineni Nirmala, Jhansi Rani, and Jugal Kishore were booked under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint)and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Kavitha had appeared before the court, Nirmala and Kishore failed to show up. Jhansi had died during the course of trial. The court was informed of the same.

Postponing the case to March 19, the judge asked Kavitha to submit a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and reappear for the next hearing.

Kavitha is the former Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad. She lost the Parliamentary elections to D Arvind of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is speculated that the TRS is likely to nominate her for the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in 2018, Minister KT Rama Rao had assured people that the government will remove cases on all the leaders who protested for separate statehood.

KTR had made this promise after a lower court in Mahabubnagar sentenced a TRS activist, Munnuru Ravi, to six months imprisonment for obstructing a public servant during the agitation in 2012. Ravi was involved in a scuffle with police during the 'Sagara Haram' protest, in which a sub-inspector was injured.

KTR had said at the time, that they had already revoked 1,138 cases after having a meeting with the then Home Minister Nayani Narasimha, and were in the process of revoking other pending cases as well.

