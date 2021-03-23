Ex-Min Lalitha Naik, Shiva Rajkumar get security after death threats in Karnataka

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly and that the accused will be arrested.

news Controversy

The Karnataka Home Department on Monday cleared security cover to noted Kannada superstar and eldest son of Kannada thespian Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar, after he received alleged death threats. At an event on Sunday, former Kannada actor, Culture Minister and noted writer BT Lalitha Naik claimed that she had received death threats along with three others — BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, Shiva Rajkumar, and an owner and editor of vernacular news channel.

The writer told reporters she received a letter from someone named Kareem Challakere on March 20, stating that along with her, Rajkumar, Ravi and the owner of the TV news channel will be assassinated on May 1. "After this letter was brought to the notice of authorities, I have got security cover," she declared in the event that took place on Sunday. She also claimed that the letter does not specifically mention the exact reason behind this threat.

According to reports, the letter said that an individual has received a contract to eliminate Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi and that a team of eight people has already gone there and warned that there will be major unrest that will shock the state. The letter that drew Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s attention sent shockwaves among Shiva Rajkumar fans as well.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly to arrest the accused.

Reports quoted Bommai saying that they have learnt of the death threats to prominent people including a minister. “Lalitha Naik is a former minister, senior writer and respected person in society. The matter has to be regarded very seriously,” Bommai was quoted as saying.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the letter claimed that some members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Bengaluru, the Mangaluru president of the Indian Islamic Organisation, and some others are involved in the conspiracy.

(With IANS inputs)