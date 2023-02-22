Ex-Kerala CM Chandy's health condition continues to improve

Chandy,who has been diagnosed with throat canser, was last week airlifted from a hospital Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's general health condition continues to improve, the private hospital in Bengaluru where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday. Chandy, who has been diagnosed with throat cancer, was last week airlifted from a hospital Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, where he was being treated for pneumonia.

"Currently his lung infection seems to have settled well. A robust onco-rehabilitative program including Onco nutrition, Physiotherapy, Speech and Swallow lab is assisting him in his recovery. He is able to resume his day to day minimal activities independently and has completed one cycle of immunotherapy," HCG Cancer Hospital said in a statement.

"We are actively prepping him to receive the second round of immunotherapy which is planned in the first week of March based on his fitness," it said, adding that "At this juncture we are optimistic he will be one of those with a good response to immunotherapy. There are no current plans for change in course of his therapy."

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated. Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the Kerala Assembly since 1970, was Chief Minister of the southern state twice.