Ex-CEO of Bengaluru bank found dead: Alleged suicide note found in car

A day after the body of former chief executive officer of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank, Vasudev Malya, a note, purportedly written by Malya, was found in his car in Bengaluru. The police are currently probing a case of suspected suicide after the former CEOâ€™s body was found in his car on Monday evening.

However, the postmortem report is awaited to conclude any leads, The Hindu quoted Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South division), as saying. The postmortem was conducted on Tuesday and the note was recovered in front of the deceasedâ€™s family.

The Times of India reported that the six-page note claimed that he was a â€˜victim of circumstancesâ€™ and he explained his situation as the bank CEO and also mentioned the details of some transactions and the bankâ€™s investments. The letter has been sent to the forensic laboratory.

TOI added that his wife has identified his handwriting in the note.

It was earlier reported that 70-year-old Vasudev Malya was accused of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore and was recently raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was also under the radar of other probe agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate, CID (Criminal Investigation Department), RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and Registrar of Cooperative Societies as they were probing the bankâ€™s working over alleged irregularities.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.