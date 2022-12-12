Ex-Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Justice Datta, during his tenure in the Bombay High Court, ruled on the importance of responsible reporting in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death, among other judgements.

news Supreme Court

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was on Monday, December 12, administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The notification came over two months after the Supreme Court Collegium, on September 26, recommended his name for elevation.

Justice Datta, son of the late Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, and brother-in-law of justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court, took oath at 10.36 am in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court. With the swearing-in of Justice Datta, the total number of judges in the apex court has reached 28 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

Justice Datta, during his tenure in the Bombay High Court, ruled on the importance of responsible reporting in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death. He also handled the assignment of infrastructure projects, civil and criminal public interest litigations (PILs) and more, LiveLaw reported.

Read: How the coverage of Sushant Singhâ€™s death was a disservice to mental health reportage

Also read: Chilling effect on right to speech: What Bombay HC said while staying part of IT Rules