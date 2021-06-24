Ex Bengaluru corporator Rekha Kadiresh hacked to death in Cottonpet

The murder of Rekha Kadiresh, who was a former corporator from Chalavadi Palya, was similar to that of her husband, who was killed in 2018.

45-year-old former Bengaluru corporator Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in broad daylight on Thursday morning near her residence in Cottonpet area of the city. Rekha, who had collapsed on the road with grievous injuries, was declared brought dead after she was rushed to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences. She was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men when she was distributing food to the needy. A case of murder has been registered by Cottonpet police. Rekhaâ€™s husband S Kadiresh was murdered in a similar fashion in the same locality in 2018 over a personal dispute. Subsequently the accused surrendered before a city court.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reacted to the incident and promised prompt action by the administration in nabbing the culprits. "I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Previously, the deceased corporator, Rekha's husband, was also brutally murdered. Strict action will be taken and arrests will be made within 24 hours," he told reporters.

According to the police, the murder was a planned conspiracy. After news broke, senior police officers rushed to the spot. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West told TNM that the police can ascertain the motive behind the crime only after arrests are made and said investigation is in the preliminary stage.

Based on inputs given by the family, police are on the lookout for two suspects. Past rivalry is being suspected as the motive for the crime, according to a source. The involvement of an extended member of the family is also being probed, the source added.

Rekha was re-elected as the corporator from the Chalavadi Palya ward in 2015 and was in office till 2020. Currently, the BBMP is without an elected council with elections pending due to the delimitation exercise initiated by the state government.