Ex-Andhra Intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao’s plea challenging suspension dismissed

The senior officer was suspended for alleged misconduct following which he had filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of Andhra Pradesh's senior police official AB Venkateswara Rao, challenging his suspension.

The tribunal declined to set aside the state government's order suspending the Director General of Police-rank officer. The tribunal, which had reserved its order on Rao's petition on March 7, pronounced the same on Tuesday.

The state government had last month suspended the officer for his alleged misconduct and irregularities in purchase of security equipment. The officer was accused of endangered 'national security' by disclosing intelligence protocols to an Israeli defence manufacturing firm.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1989 batch was directed not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining the permission of the government.

According to a confidential report of the police department, Rao while working as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) during the previous TDP government, allegedly colluded with Israeli defence equipment manufacturer RT Inflatables Pvt Ltd to illegally award critical Intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, CEO, Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, the primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on March 7 confirmed his suspension on the request of the state government. It requested the state government to issue the charge sheet against the officer by April 7, 2020.

Considered close to then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Rao was removed as the intelligence chief after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office in May last year. He had since been waiting for a posting.

Earlier, on the eve of the elections in April, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of intelligence chief following a complaint filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The then opposition party had alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was using police officials to undermine the election process in the state.