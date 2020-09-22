‘Evils that Sree Narayana Guru fought against continue to exist’: CM Pinarayi

Commemoration

news The Kerala CM unveiled a statue of the social reformer at the Observatory Hills in Thiruvananthapuram.

Unveiling a statue of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the Guru’s teachings, adding that the evils he had fought against continued to exist even today.

"Guru was a reformer who brought about a progressive turnaround in Kerala's social history. He tried to rid the society of social evils. Despite the passage of time, social evils continue to exist, which makes Guru's teachings eternally relevant,” CM Pinarayi said.

He was commemorating the centenary of the Guru’s proclamation "We have no caste".

The eight-feet tall statue that the CM unveiled was sculpted by Unni Kanayi for the Cultural Affairs Department and unveiled at the Observatory Hills.

The Chief Minister said that even now, there were isolated incidents in which people practice social evils ranging from sorcery to bias against women.

"Even many educated people engage in such practises. They are yet to understand that true enlightenment is all about humanity When Guru said One Religion, One Caste and One God, he never meant a separate religion, a separate caste or a separate God. He gave importance to humans and humanity. Guru's views on humanity were beyond religion and caste," he said.

Minister AK Balan presided over the function attended by minister Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor K Sreekumar, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) V Sivakumar, VK Prashant and O Rajagopal and others.

Sculptor Unni Kanayi was felicitated during the event.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the Sivagiri Ashram of the Guru and paid respects, marking his 92nd death anniversary.

Narayana Guru died on September 20, 1928.

Khan said the contribution of Guru in creating awareness about education, equality, and human dignity can never be forgotten.

"He was not only a great spiritual leader but also a great social reformer and his impact on the lives of the people of Kerala and through people of Kerala on the lives of people of India, the positive impact which he has made, shall be remembered with gratitude. We are indebted to him," he said.

The late spiritual leader was revered for his Vedic knowledge, poetic and literary proficiency, non-violent philosophy, and his efforts in paving the foundations for social reform in Kerala, Khan said, adding that Narayana Guru was the first non-Brahmin in Kerala to consecrate a Shiva idol in 1888.

Sree Narayana Guru was born on August 22, 1856 in the hamlet of Chempazhanthi near Thiruvananthapuram. He was born into a backward Ezhava family, in the caste- ridden Kerala society of those days.

Gurudevan, as he was known among his followers, led a social reform movement and revolted against the caste system and worked on social equality which transformed the Kerala society.

(With PTI input)

Watch: Unveiling of statue