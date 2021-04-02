‘Every Indian can be proud of him’: Mohanlal endorses BJP’s E Sreedharan

Mohanlal has also endorsed UDF candidate Shibu Baby John as well as former actor, sitting MLA and LDF candidate KB Ganesh Kumar.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Superstar Mohanlal has revealed who he wants to see elected in Kerala for the next term. The actor endorsed BJP’s Palakkad candidate, ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan in a video which was shared by Sreedharan on his Facebook page on Friday. Mohanlal has also endorsed Chavara's (Kollam) UDF candidate Shibu Baby John from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and actor-turned politician and sitting MLA KB Ganesh Kumar who is contesting for the LDF (Left Democratic Front) from Pathanapuram in Kollam.

In the video for Sreedharan, Mohanlal says, "There is a person here that each and every Indian can be proud of, E Sreedharan Sir. He is the epitome of determination who constructed the Pamban bridge, which was damaged due to a storm, within 46 days". The actor also elaborates Sreedharan's other hi-profile works.

"He is a visionary who made the Konkan Railway, which everyone thought was impossible. He made it possible by constructing tunnels. He is also a nation builder who led the construction of Kochi and Delhi metro rail. A clean person who gives back the balance funds to the government after completing the projects within the scheduled time," the actor says.

“We need more of his (Sreedharan) service to take us (the people) through the path of development," says Mohanlal, concluding the video by wishing Sreedharan success in the Kerala Assembly elections on April 6.

Mohanlal has earlier, too, expressed his appreciation for the ‘Metroman’. In 2015, the actor penned a letter to Sreedharan, expressing disappointment after the latter said that he would not get involved with projects in Kerala following a controversy with the Light Metro projects proposed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

“Your statement disturbs me for various reasons,” writes Mohanlal in his blog. “I had welcomed your appointment as the main person behind Kochi Metro. It is going on very well, though there have been some difficulties for which you are not responsible. We are aware that you should have made the statement after going through severe pressures and setbacks. But we need you. If our actions have hurt you, I apologise as a Malayali who loves this land. We want you here,” the actor had written.

Eighty-eight-year-old E Sreedharan is contesting the Kerala elections from the Palakkad Assembly constituency. The seat will see a tough contest between the ‘Metroman’ and the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil of the Congress party. However, BJP in Kerala does not have enough of a presence in the state, with opinion polls in Kerala offering a maximum of five seats to the party this time.