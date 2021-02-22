Events in Puducherry are a dress rehearsal for TN: Thirumavalavan and others react

Thol Thirumavalavan the president of VCK said political parties must learn the lessons from what is happening in Puducherry at the moment

"Events that are unfolding in Puducherry are a dress rehearsal for what is about to happen in Tamil Nadu," said Thol Thirumavalavan, Member of Parliament and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Monday responding to reports about the Puducherry government being dissolved. Congress, VCK and the DMK leaders of Tamil Nadu accused the BJP of orchestrating the fall of the Congress-led government in the Union Territory through undemocratic means.

The reactions came after the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned after his party lost the trust vote on the floor of the Puducherry Assembly on Monday.

Thirumavalavan said political parties must learn the lessons from what is happening in Puducherry at the moment, "We are able to perceive that the Santana forces will expand the actions in Puducherry to Tamil Nadu also and that the events that are unfolding in Puducherry are a dress rehearsal for what is about to happen in Tamil Nadu. This is a consequence of political parties giving seats to selfish opportunists who lack a commitment to ideology; in the future, they should adopt a more cautious approach."

Thirumavalavan was referring to the two Congress MLAs from Puducherry who had resigned from the Congress on Sunday.

VCK claimed that the BJP which is incapable of winning a single seat by winning the people's mandate in trying to gain a foothold in Puducherry by such backdoor entry. “The people of Puducherry will never accept such manoeuvring. We wish to warn these selfish people and anti-democratic forces that the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will teach them a lesson,” said Thirumavalavan.

The President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin accused the BJP of indulging in behind the scene deal-making, “Behind the scenes deals - the central BJP government, which aims to assassinate democracy, has staged it in Pondicherry too - this is an abuse of power!,”

Stalin appreciated the courage of the now-resigned chief Minister, Narayanaswamy to protect democracy, “The DMK-Congress alliance will go to the electorate.” he tweeted.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa tweeted out saying the BJP has killed democracy again. "@BJP4India kills democracy again. Using ED, IT other agencies, spending crores of rupees they have toppled an elected govt. @INCIndia⁩ will go to the people, the people of #Puducherry will give a befitting reply in the elections."

"With hardly ten days to go for the announcement fo election dates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the BJP has played out the same conspiracy in Puducherry."

Thirumavalavan pointed out that although the Congress had secured a majority in the elections that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, it was the BJP that formed the government in these states. The leader said the BJP did this by disrespecting the people’s verdict, involving in horse-trading and intimidation tactics.

The MP accused the BJP of pressuring Congress MLAs to resign from the party, leading to the fall of the Puducherry government.

“In the forthcoming legislative assembly elections, the people of Puducherry will teach a lesson to the BJP and to those who collaborated in the fall of the Congress Government by selfishly switching sides,” Thirumavalavan warned.