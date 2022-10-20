‘Even street rowdies won’t speak such language’: Andhra CM Jagan to Pawan Kalyan

Earlier, actor Pawan Kalyan had warned YSRCP leaders that he would beat them with slippers, if they spoke of him in a derogatory manner.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his dismay at the objectionable remarks made by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, stating that he was sad such people were leaders. Speaking at the Praja Chaitanyam event held in Avanigadda, Krishna district on Thursday, October 20, Jagan Mohan said, “I don’t know if even the street rowdies speak in that language. Those who claim to be heroes on TV are showing slippers and speaking in derogatory language. It feels sad that these people are our leaders.” Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan had earlier warned that all YSRCP leaders should be beaten with chappals.

After Pawan Kalyan was denied permission to hold his Prajavani yatra in Visakhapatnam recently, the actor lashed out at the YSRCP government and expressed his extreme displeasure at YSRCP leaders calling him ‘package’ Kalyan, insinuating that Pawan Kalyan took kickbacks from the BJP and the TDP. Jana Sena Party is presently in alliance with the BJP. On October 18, the actor, while addressing his party members at the Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagiri, dramatically took off his chappal and warned that he would slap YSRCP leaders, if ever they addressed him in a derogatory manner and made personal comments. The YSRCP leaders also have been ridiculing his personal life by bringing in the fact that Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice.

Politics in Andhra Pradesh has intensified in the last few days after the Jana Sena Party was refused from holding a campaign in Visakhapatnam after a stone pelting incident against Minister Roja was reported. Citing law and order issue, the state police denied permission to Pawan Kalyan from holding any rallies or addressing public gatherings. The main opposition party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the government of being undemocratic. Following the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met with Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada, to express his solidarity. The hour-long meeting saw both the leaders saying that they would work together to save democracy, which was facing a grave threat under the Jagan government, according to them. The meeting sparked speculation of an alliance between the two parties for the 2024 Assembly elections. Pawan Kalyan had offered his support to the TDP in 2014.