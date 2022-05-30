Estranged Indian couple on a reunion trip among those killed in Nepal air crash

Ashok Kumar Tripathi and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi, along with their two children, were among the 14 people who died in the crash.

For Ashok Kumar Tripathi and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi, their reunion for a trip to Nepal with their children met a tragic end as their plane crashed in the neighboring country, on May 29. No survivors were found from the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians.

Ashok Tripathi (54), who ran a company in Odisha, and Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51), who worked in a firm at BKC in neighbouring Mumbai, had separated following court orders, an official from Kapurbawdi police station in Thane said on Monday. Vaibhavi, her son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15) lived in the Rustomjee Athena apartment in Balkum area of Thane city. Ashok Tripathi, Vaibhavi and their two children had on Sunday boarded the Tara Airlines plane, the wreckage of which was located in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Monday.

Vaibhavi's 80-year-old mother is the only person left at the family's home in Thane, the official said. Since she is in frail health and currently on oxygen support, their relatives and neighbours have not told her anything about the plane tragedy. The aged woman's younger daughter is currently taking care of her, the police said.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew. It had gone missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, according to an airline spokesperson.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, on Monday, said that 14 bodies have been found. The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. The wreckage of the plane was found in the country's Mustang district on Monday, the Nepal Army said.

Inda Singh, who reached the crash site, said the plane was found in a completely damaged condition, the MyRepublica newspaper reported. Singh said there was no fire on the aircraft. The aircraft could have met with an accident after hitting a cliff nearby.