Ernakulam tightens curbs: Shops to shut at 5, theatres to remain closed

Medical shops, public transport and petrol pumps have been allowed to function normally.

The Ernakulam district administration has imposed strict restrictions in the district due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shops and other commercial establishments catering to non-essential services can open by 7 am and must shut by 5 pm. Hotels and restaurants can offer only takeaways from 7 am to 9 pm. Dine-in has been banned including in toddy shops and bars in the district.

The number of guests for weddings has been limited to 30, while a maximum of 20 can attend funerals. Family meetings and other get-togethers have been banned. Organisers of weddings etc must also register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

The district administration also announced that amusement parks, gyms, clubs etc will remain closed until further notice. Cinema halls too are to remain shut till May 2. Film shooting and team sports have been banned in the district for now. All exams except SSLC and Plus 2 exams have been postponed. Tuitions, meetings and training programmes have been made strictly online.

Ernakulam saw 4,468 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The new test positivity rate (the number of positive cases in a group of samples) is 26.57% (out of 16,813 tests done).

Kerala logged 28,469 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 45 health workers, pushing the infection tally to 14.05 lakh as the toll mounted to 5,110 with 30 deaths, the state government said. As many as 8122 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the recoveries to 11,81,324 Presently 2,18,893 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,26,773 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 22.46 per cent.