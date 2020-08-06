Ernakulam gears up for possible flooding, relief camps to follow COVID-19 protocols

The flood relief camps with separate facilities for the elderly, those under observation, those with symptoms and the general public are being set up.

news Flood Relief

The Ernakulam District Collector on Wednesday issued directives to departments to make arrangements in advance for evacuation and rehabilitation of those who could be impacted by possible flooding due to heavy rains over the next 48 hours. District officials under Aluva taluk have estimated that over 5,500 persons will have to be evacuated from 18 flood-prone villages. The authorities had declared an orange warning (be alert) for the district.

S Suhas, the Ernakulam district collector stated that the arrangements for evacuation and relief are in anticipation of more rain through Thursday to Saturday. The efforts being taken are based on the guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in their Orange Book.

The collector has also issued instructions to allow vehicle movement in hilly regions only from 7 am to 7 pm, said a press statement to the media.

Those residing near hills, in low-lying areas, near the seashore and river banks are expected to be evacuated and shifted to relief camps. The camps are set up based on locations identified by the geological survey of India and KSDMA. The camps will follow COVID-19 protocols and separate facilities for the elderly, those under observation, those with symptoms and the general public are being set up.

Information on evacuation will be issued through public announcement systems. Control rooms at taluk level have also been asked to function 24x7 by the Collector.

A report submitted to the collector by officials from 18 villages under Aluva taluk estimates that around 5,500 people will have to be evacuated in and around low lying areas along Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers, reported the Times of India. In the 2018 floods, the Aluva region had witnessed mass evacuations.

Speaking to the newspaper, the Aluva tahsildar PN Anil stated that the local bodies are equipped to face possible flooding and move people relief camps that follow COVID-19 protocols.

Families living near areas such as Kothamangalam that had witnessed landslides in the past have also been served notices to evacuate. As many as 55 families at Kadavoor have been served notices to shift to a relief camp, however many yet to, informed an officer from the Kothamangalam taluk office.