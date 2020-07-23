‘Era of decades of violence in Assam has ceased’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Manipur water supply project on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Northeast has the potential to become India's growth engine. He also stated that peace is now being established in the entire region.

He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Manipur water supply project via video link.

“While blockades have become a part of history in Manipur, the era of decades of violence in Assam has ceased. In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life,” he said in his address.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the Northeast region, be it highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.

The foundation stone laying programme, the Prime Minister said, is an example of the fact that even during the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, the country has not stopped working.

Till the time a vaccine is developed, we have to vigorously fight against coronavirus and the development works should also be carried forward with full force, he said.

An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

Funded by the New Development Bank, the Rs 3054.58 crore Water Supply Project is part of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe drinking water to every rural household by 2024. The Manipur government has planned to cover the remaining households through additional sources of funding, including funds from the Department for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and his cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs joined the programme from the state capital Imphal.

