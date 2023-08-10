'Ensure highest levels of production quality': Union Health Minister to pharma companies

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the appeal while reviewing the Good Manufacturing Practices and Compliances of Pharma Industry.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, August 9, called upon pharma companies to ensure the highest levels of production quality. Mandaviya, who is also the Minister in-charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers, made the appeal while reviewing the Good Manufacturing Practices and Compliances of Pharma Industry.

"Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Good Manufacturing Practices and Compliances of Pharma Industry. Called for further strengthening â€˜Continuous Self Monitoring of Regulatory Complianceâ€™ by manufacturers.This will give big boost to India's reputation as pharmacy of the world," Mandaviya's office wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Minister also urged the industry to do a self-assessment of its manufacturing processes and make their own teams to inspect their plants to ensure the highest levels of production quality, it said.