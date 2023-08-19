Enraged by daughter’s marriage to Dalit youth, caste Hindu couple assault his family twice

When anti-caste activists visited the Dalit family, it was revealed that the Reddy couple had broken into their home earlier in March and attacked the family with sticks.

A dominant caste couple in Andhra Pradesh have been accused of attempting to murder a 28-year-old Dalit woman by pouring petrol on her and threatening to set her on fire on Tuesday, August 15. The Reddy couple from Darsi mandal of Prakasam district were allegedly enraged by the Dalit woman’s brother's relationship with their daughter. Taking cognisance of the disturbing incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the assault on the Dalit woman on Thursday, August 17. It also sought a thorough report from the state's Director General of Police. Meanwhile, anti-caste activists who visited the survivor’s family have found out that this wasn't the first time the Dalit family was assaulted.

According to the police, the Dalit (Mala) youth Sairam married Bhargavi, a Reddy woman from Botlapalem village in Darsi, on March 1. The couple have been in hiding since then. Following this, Bhargavi’s father Gangireddy Brahma Reddy (52) lodged a missing person complaint with the Darsi police on March 2. However, Bhargavi approached the police on the same day and sought protection from her parents, stating that she wished to live with her husband.

Feeling slighted by their daughter's marriage to the Dalit youth Sairam, Brahma Reddy and wife Pullamma (40) allegedly assaulted his sister. “The couple abducted his sister, demanding Bhargavi back. They tied her up to a tree and abused her with casteist slurs. She was tortured using chilli powder. The duo also put petrol on her with the intention of setting her on fire,” the police told the media on Thursday. According to reports, she was also insulted by stripping her clothes.

However, when anti-caste organisations Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS) and Dalitha Hakkula Porata Samithi (DHPS) visited Sairam’s village on Friday, August 18, it was revealed that Tuesday’ was not the first attack against the Dalit family. A few days after their wedding in March, Bhargavi’s family had formed a mob and attacked Sairam’s house. Andra Malyadri, state general secretary of KVPS, alleged that about 50 people including Brahma Reddy, his wife Pullamma, and father Rosireddy attacked Sairam’s family with sticks and axes. Sairam’s mother and sister were at home at the time of attack.

Malayadri raised allegations of indifference by the police. “The Darsi sub inspector (SI) Ramakrishna did not file an attempt to murder against the Reddy persons who attacked the family. Instead, a case was filed against the Dalits in support of the attackers,” Malyadri told TNM. However, confirming the attack on Sairam’s family, SI Ramakrishna told TNM, “It is true that the attack took place. A first information report (FIR) was filed against nine people. However we did not file an attempt to murder case because the survivors have not made such an allegation.”

According to the FIR that was filed on March 15, the Dalit family was attacked with sticks after the attackers forcefully entered their home. In addition, the accused warned them that if the location of the recently wed couple was not revealed, they would kill his mother and sister.

The same day, Bhargavi’s mother Pullamma filed a counter case, alleging that a Dalit person had attacked her before the incident and provoked her by saying that the Reddy community could do nothing even when their daughter had eloped with a Dalit. Pullamma alleged that Sairam’s mother and sister had threatened to file a case under SC/ST (POA) Act against her.

"Caste pride and arrogance are becoming more prevalent in the state. Marriages between different castes are not protected. Investigation into attacks on the Dalit women should be conducted and the police should be held accountable for their negligence in treating the case. We demand that the government provide protection to Sairam’s mother and sister," Malayadri said.

Reacting to the attack on the Dalit woman, the NCW stated, “Such heinous acts have no place in our society. The NCW vehemently condemns this incident and expects a detailed action-taken report within five days from the DGP of the state.”

Deeply disturbed by a distressing incident: In Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, a 28-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly attacked with knives, stripped, and subjected to degrading caste slurs after being abducted by a couple. Such heinous acts have no place in our society. NCW… — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 17, 2023

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 354 (B) (disrobing a woman), 367 (abduction), 324 (attacking with lethal weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 read with 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.