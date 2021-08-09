Engineering student dies in a road accident in Hyderabad

The 21-year-old B Tech student, identified as Sarva Revanth Reddy, was returning from a friendâ€™s house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

news Accident

An engineering student died in an accident in the Uppal area of Hyderabad as he was returning from his friend's place in Ramanthapur in the early hours of Sunday morning. The accident occurred when the bike rider hit a road divider which resulted in severe injuries to his head, according to the police. The student died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Sarva Revanth Reddy, 21, a B Tech student who is a resident of Old Ramanthapur.

According to the police, the victim went to his friendâ€™s house on his Duke motorbike on August 7. Later, August 8 at 2 am, while he was returning to his house from Uppal on his bike, the accident occurred.

Police have stated that rash and negligent driving resulted in the loss of balance as the driver hit the road divider and fell down from the bike. The accident resulted in severe bleeding injuries to the victimâ€™s head, and he eventually succumbed.

A case has been registered under 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) under the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway by the Uppal Police.

In another accident in Kamareddy, a couple who were traveling on a bike were severely injured when they were hit by a speeding car near Palvanchamarri in Kamareddy district. The couple is currently being treated at a local hospital.

According to the public advisory issued by the Cyberabad Traffic police, if anyone sees any kind of road accident, one should dial either 100 or 108 immediately. The injured person should be brought to the side of the road and first aid should be done, if possible, by experts. The victim should be immediately taken to the hospital and hospitals do not have the right to deny treatment on the lines of non-payment of dues. No case will be registered against them for offering help to the victims of road accidents.

Video: Speeding car crashes into bike in Telangana, two injured