Endoscopic Spine Surgery performed on a boy aged 16, suffering from disc prolapse

This minimally invasive procedure has the advantage of minimal scarring, shorter hospital stay, and quicker recovery.

Product Health

Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully treated a boy aged 16 with lumbar disc herniation, through endoscopic spine surgery. The adolescent suffered from excruciating pain in the right hip and leg despite medications and physiotherapy. Upon visiting other centers, an open spine surgery and rest for a long period was advised which caused concern to the parents as he had to prepare for his final examinations. Later they consulted Kauvery Hospital.

After a thorough examination, he underwent an endoscopic spine surgery which was minimally invasive, and he had a quicker recovery. The boy was relieved of his pain on the same day of surgery. He was able to attend his online classes and tuition; he has now completed his final exams. He now leads a normal life, continues to play sports, and stays active.

The disc is a cushioning area in the vertebrae that helps to absorb shock. When it is herniated, the cushioning material leaks out causing pressure on the nerves down the hip and legs, thus causing extreme pain. In some cases, it can cause numbness in regions of the lower body.

The sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity among teenagers have led to a rise in the number of cases of disc prolapse in recent years. According to a study conducted in India, around 50% of adolescents suffer from back pain for various reasons, including disc strain due to improper sitting posture, lack of exercise, and being overweight. Surgery for such conditions is not advised unless the pain is not subsiding with medications or physiotherapy.

The prevalence of Disc Prolapse is increasing in adolescents, which can significantly disrupt their daily routines and cause double the amount of stress, particularly during critical events like exams. However, this condition can be prevented by practicing regular physical exercise, adopting healthy sitting postures, choosing appropriate furniture such as ergonomically designed chairs and desks, and maintaining an ideal body weight.

“With advances in the field, we are now able to perform minimally invasive surgeries that can give quicker recovery and a shorter hospital stay for people. This is also best suited for teenagers and young adults who cannot afford to compromise on their academics or sports activities. We have the right expertise to perform such advanced treatment. This, combined with the right infrastructure, we were able to provide an immediate solution for the young boy without affecting his academics. I congratulate Dr Balamurali, Head of Spine Surgery, Spine and Neurosurgeon, and Dr. Keerthivasan Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon and team for providing the best suitable treatment at the right time”, said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital Chennai.