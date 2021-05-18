'Endearing and full of hope': Samantha praises ‘Cinema Bandi’

Directed by debutant filmmaker Praveen Kandregula, the film premiered on OTT platform Netflix on May 14.

Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni took to social media to laud director Praveen Kandregula and popular Bollywood producer duo Raj and DK after watching the recently released Telugu movie Cinema Bandi. The actor shared a story on Instagram expressing how the film was endearing and filled with hope. Congratulating the film’s crew, she extended her heartfelt wishes to them. Samantha has collaborated with producers Raj and DK for the upcoming web series Family Man 2.

Sharing the poster of Cinema Bandi, Samantha wrote, “#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope. Three cheers to the team for bringing us this gem of a film....a breath of fresh air. Congratulations @rajanddk so so happy for you. Now, let's release #thefamilyman2 (sic)."

While the film opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike, it garnered praise for the trailer. Many actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Sundeep Kishan, Rakul Preet and Raashii Khanna among others shared the trailer and expressed that they enjoyed watching the trailer.

“All you need is a story in your heart and a camera in your hand. #CinemaBandi, a sweet little film — about making a film — with dollops of humour and a huge heart!,” Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, sharing the trailer on Twitter. Sundeep called the trailer “terrific” while sharing it on social media

Praising the trailer, Raashii wrote, “I had a smile throughout while watching this! So endearing & innocent! #CinemaBandi, a sweet little film, about making a film, with dollops of humour & a huge heart!” Rakul Preet Singh, who found the trailer to be heartwarming, wrote,” Such a heartwarming trailer of #CinemaBandi .. simplicity at its best congratulationsssss and good luck to the team@krishdk@rajndk (sic).”

Cinema Bandi is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Praveen Kandregula, while it is co-written by Vasanth Maringanti. The film features many debutant actors in the pivotal roles. The film made its premiere on OTT platform Netflix on May 14.

