‘End of an era’: India mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Actors, singers, sportspersons and politicians from across the country offered condolences on the passing of the legendary singer.

As singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, her death was mourned by prominent personalities of the film industry, political leaders and many other fans and admirers across the country. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages, and was beloved to music lovers across regions and languages.

Mourning her passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she has left a void in India that cannot be filled. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he wrote. He noted that Mangeshkar had closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.” Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he wrote.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 February 6, 2022

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday, February 5.

Many singers, actors and others from across film industries expressed condolences. Sharing an image of the two of them together, music composer AR Rahman wrote: “Love, respect and prayers.”

Several other actors from across film industries including Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu and others also mourned her death.

Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP pic.twitter.com/Z2yLedcNdw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 6, 2022

She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one.

Rest in peace Lata Didi.

Everlasting Peace.#LataMangeshkar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 6, 2022

Rahen naa raheen hum mehaka karenge…. So true! Long live Lata didi. Condolences & strength to the family pic.twitter.com/rumqruhBlF — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 6, 2022

Calling Mangeshkar’s death the end of an era, singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote: “Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us (sic.)”

It really is the end of an era.



Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us.



❤️ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

Telugu star Chiranjeevi wrote that “the vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled.”

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

“So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy (sic),” wrote actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad sad day. RIP Lata ji. pic.twitter.com/QC6SX6f4Ow — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2022

Producer Boney Kapoor shared an image of Lata Mangeshkar with the late Sridevi and himself and wrote, “She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.”

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and many other actors from the Hindi film industry also expressed their condolences.

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that Mangeshkar’s demise was heartbreaking. “In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions (sic),” he wrote.

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu called her a queen who had ruled Hindi cinema for decades.

She was truly a musical Ratna and had ruled the Hindi Cinema like a Queen for several decades. Her demise has left a void which cannot be filled. Lata Ji will continue to live in the hearts of millions of admirers through her timeless melodies. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said her golden voice was immortal and would continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

“With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced a state funeral for Mangeshkar.

लता दिदींच्या जाण्यानं एका स्वर युगाचा अंत झाला, एक महान पर्व संपले. आमच्यावरचा मातृतुल्य आशीर्वाद हरपला, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 6, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and many other politicians offered their condolences to Mangeshkar’s family.

By the demise of BharatRatna Lata Didi Mangeshkar, India not only has lost a voice, but the soul of Indian Music.

God took back its beautiful gift to all of us.

We lost Goddess of Indian Music.

Hard to believe she’s not with us.

We have lost an integral part of our life. pic.twitter.com/DOeZMdx9b1 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 6, 2022

Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and others also expressed their condolences, as well as athlete Hima Das, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, former athlete PT Usha and many other sportspersons.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

An era ended today with the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Didi. We all have grown up listening to her melodious voice which will echo in our lives forever. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/CLL2HyNoQs — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) February 6, 2022