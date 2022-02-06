Support us

Actors, singers, sportspersons and politicians from across the country offered condolences on the passing of the legendary singer.

An old photograph of singer Lata Mangeshkar: Film industry, politicians mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s demiseImage Credit: Facebook/Lata Mangeshkar
news Death Sunday, February 06, 2022 - 11:55
TNM Staff

As singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, her death was mourned by prominent personalities of the film industry, political leaders and many other fans and admirers across the country. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages, and was beloved to music lovers across regions and languages. 

Mourning her passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she has left a void in India that cannot be filled. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he wrote. He noted that Mangeshkar had closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.” Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he wrote. 

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday, February 5.

Many singers, actors and others from across film industries expressed condolences. Sharing an image of the two of them together, music composer AR Rahman wrote: “Love, respect and prayers.”

Several other actors from across film industries including Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu and others also mourned her death. 

Calling Mangeshkar’s death the end of an era, singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote: “Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us (sic.)”

Telugu star Chiranjeevi wrote that “the vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled.”

“So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy (sic),” wrote actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. 

Producer Boney Kapoor shared an image of Lata Mangeshkar with the late Sridevi and himself and wrote, “She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.”

Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and many other actors from the Hindi film industry also expressed their condolences. 

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that Mangeshkar’s demise was heartbreaking. “In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions (sic),” he wrote. 

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu called her a queen who had ruled Hindi cinema for decades. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said her golden voice was immortal and would continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. 

“With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote. 

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced a state funeral for Mangeshkar. 

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and many other politicians offered their condolences to Mangeshkar’s family. 

Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and others also expressed their condolences, as well as athlete Hima Das, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, former athlete PT Usha and many other sportspersons. 

