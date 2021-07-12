Encroachment cleared from Bengaluru stormwater drain, city lakes fill up

The land was encroached upon for over five decades.

news Lake

An encroached stormwater drain on the outskirts of Bengaluru was cleared by the officials of Revenue and Survey departments of the state within 100 days. The 4.5 km stormwater drain from Muthanallur lake to Battalkere lake encroachment clearance is also expected to aid the KC Valley Project, said Army veteran, activist Santhosh Kumar. Kumar had earlier spotted the encroachment and approached government officials in 2020.

On March 24, 2021, the clearance work began with government approval by the Revenue department and ended in June. After the recent rains, the water started flowing through Battalkere lake, he said in his post on social media. The land was encroached upon for over five decades; it had affected the lake ecosystem in the region and caused flooding in the low-lying areas nearby, he added.

“In 2020, I spotted that a stormwater drain was missing which was supposed to carry excess water from Muthanallur lake into Battalkere lake. I had sent letters to the Chief Minister’s Office as well as the Minor irrigation department who is the custodian of the drain. After an official survey, it was confirmed that the drain was encroached upon by local farmers, it had become farmland. After the approval was received in March 2021, the stormwater drain was cleared in 100 days from the date of commencement,” said Kumar. He said that the Deputy Commissioner for Bengaluru Urban district, J Manjunath, Tahasildar of Anekal, P Dinesh and officials from various other government departments including Panchyat Raj were instrumental in clearing the encroachment.

100Days of continuous work from March 2021 to June 2021 4.5 Kms of stormwater drain cleared and reclaimed to render lifeline for several lakes in the ecosystem.



Gratitude to all the supporters.



Finally, Batalakere lake filled with rainwater. pic.twitter.com/CfMtcV5gXc July 8, 2021

Phase one was the 4.5 km stormwater drain from Muthanallur lake to Battal Kere. Phase two is clearing encroachment on a 5km stretch between Gattahalli lake to Huskur lake. The work is under progress, he said. Lastly, a stretch of 1.5km encroached drain will be cleared starting from Mandya. The project is expected to aid the increase in the groundwater table in the area and replenish the borewells as well.

“The water will be pumped first to Gattahalli Lake and through the Rajakaluve to Huksur lake; will further go to Singena Agrahara lake and finally to Muthanallur lake. A pumping station will then dispatch water to lakes in Anekal,” he said.

TNM tried to reach Bengaluru Urban district Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, however, the official remained unavailable.