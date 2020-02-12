‘Empuraan’ to go on floors by end of this year?

This is the second film in the trilogy series directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Prithviraj, with Mohanlal in the lead.

Empuraan, the second in the trilogy series being directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Prithviraj, is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Mohanlal, playing the male lead of the series, hinted as much at a film-related event recently, says a Times of India report .

The first in the series – Lucifer – marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj last year, and the film turned out to be a box office hit. Following this, it was announced that a sequel to Lucifer is on cards and it has been titled Empuraan. And that the director-actor has planned it as a trilogy.

Actor-writer Murali Gopy has penned the script of Lucifer and he is the writer of Empuraan as well.

Mohanlal currently has the film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.

The star’s other film in the making is Ram. This Jeethu Joseph directorial is progressing well with the shooting on schedule. Trisha plays the female lead in this entertainer which also has Durga Krishna in a pivotal role. Sources in the know say that Ram will be out at the theatres during the Pooja holidays.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, has Aadujeevitham in the making besides a host of other films. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and is based on the novel by the same name written by Benyamin. The film will bring the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry. Prithvi’s last film– Ayyapppanum Koshiyum – in which he stars with Biju Menon, released last Friday in Kerala.

