Emmys 2023: Succession tops nominations with 27 nods

The American satirical-comedy-drama series â€˜Successionâ€™ has already won 13 Emmy Awards and got 25 nods for its third season in 2022.

news Entertainment

The American satirical-comedy-drama series Succession has received 27 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, with three of its lead actors, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong each receiving a nod in the â€˜Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Seriesâ€™ category. Succession has managed to get the most number of nominations garnering a total of 27 nominations for its final season, and prior to this the show has already won 13 Emmy Awards and got 25 nods for its third season in 2022.

According to Deadline, both Cox and Strong have already competed in this category twice. Strong is looking to take home his second Lead Actor trophy this year, after previously winning in 2020. He was also nominated in 2021 along with Cox (who lost the trophy to Strong in 2020).

This marks Culkin's first foray into the Lead Actor category, though he was previously nominated twice for the Supporting Actor. Last year, he competed alongside co-stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, and Macfadyen prevailed.