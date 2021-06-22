Eminent Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader dies at 72

Many prominent persons in Kerala including politicians, musicians and others in the Malayalam film industry have expressed their condolences.

news Death

Noted Kerala lyricist and poet Poovachal Khader passed away on Monday night in Thiruvananthapuram. Khader, who was under treatment for COVID-19, was 72. Poovachal Khader is popular for scores of songs he penned, which are considered as ‘evergreen’ songs of Malayalam. Khader was being treated in a critical care unit in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. He passed away in the wee hours of Monday night.

Some of his popular songs include Anuraagini itha en from the movie Oru Kudakeezhil (1985), Naadha Neevarum Kaalocha from Chamaram (1980), Shararaanthal Thirithaanu from Kayalum Kayarum (1979), Etho janma kalpanayil from Paalangal (1982), Raajeevam Vidarum Nin Mizhikal from Belth Mathai (1983), Ithiri Naanam pennin kavilil from Tammil Tammil (1985) and Kiliye Kiliye from Aa Rathri (1983).

According to reports, Poovachal Khader has penned over 2,000 songs for over 300 movies. Scores of his songs, though released in movies years ago, still remain popular even among the youth. Muhammed Abdul Khader was born in Poovachal, a village in Thiruvananthapuram in 1948. He later came to be popularly known as Poovachal Khader. It was in 1972 that he first stepped in to write songs for Malayalam cinema through the movie Kavitha and later became one of the most prominent lyricists of Kerala. His songs were praised for being simple yet poetic. From 1973, he remained active in Malayalam cinema till the early 2000’s.

Many prominent persons in Kerala including politicians, musicians and others in the Malayalam film industry have expressed their condolences at the death of the noted lyricist. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who condoled the death stated that Khader’s songs had exceptional reception among people. “He has written over 1,400 songs in over 400 movies. Maybe he must be the lyricist who penned highest songs in Malayalam..His demise is a huge loss for the literary community of Kerala,” said CM.

Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian condoled Khader’s death calling him an ‘amazing phenomenon’. "Kerala has lost an artist who had made his mark in many areas like light music, ‘mappila’ songs, songs in drama..Each of his lines have become immortal in the hearts of people,” the Minister said in his statement.