Embassy steps in, promises to evacuate Indian students of China's Wuhan University

About 46 students of the Wuhan University in Hubei province of China have been stranded since the outbreak.

Stepping in to rescue the Indian students of China's Wuhan University, who have been stranded after transportation services were shut down in the province following Coronavirus outbreak, Indian Embassy to Beijing on Sunday told the students that they are trying to arrange vehicles to take them out of Wuhan.

About 46 students of the Wuhan University in Hubei province of China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, had been stranded for the past many days and had been calling out for help to get them back to their homes in India.

Though Indian Embassy had contacted the students earlier and promised to help, this is the first time that officials have told students that they are trying to arrange a bus to get the 46 odd students out of Wuhan.

"We are prepared and ready. They have assured to find us a vehicle as soon as possible," one of the Indian students of Wuhan University who hails from Kerala told TNM.

One of the major concerns raised by the students of the Wuhan University was their location. "The region where we are staying is where most of the cases are reported so we are very much vulnerable," said the student.

The Indian Embassy's move comes just when the students had been pointing out the swift action by USA in evacuating students of the country by even charting a special flight.

"We were hoping India could do some swift action, and just then the Embassy contacted us. We believe we will be evacuated soon," the student said.

But according to the students it has not been told that where they will be shifted from Wuhan.

According to the students, Embassy has also passed on a message to Indians in the regions replying to their queries. "We have received queries from few of you on whether you can leave Wuhan or Hubei if you have access to a private vehicle. We have engaged with relevant authorities on this. To take this forward, all Indian nationals who wish to make their way out of Wuhan or anywhere in Hubei Province, in their own vehicle or any other private vehicles are requested to urgently provide details regarding this," the message says.

In the message, the embassy has also asked to furnish travel details like routes and destination to where people intend to go next from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the situation in China is worsening as per reports. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that the country was facing a "grave situation" as the outbreak is in an "accelerating speed", reports the Times of India.

Videos of medical practitioners in Wuhan region, stating that the situation is much worse than what the media actually reports, is also surfacing.