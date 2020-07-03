Emami claims legal ownership of ‘Glow & Handsome’, threatens legal action against HUL

Emami says that it already launched its own brand 'Emami Glow & Handsome’ a week ago.

Money Legal

Hours after Hindustan Unilever announced the change in name for its fairness products replacing fair with glow, rival Emami has objected HUL’s decision to rename its men’s range as Glow and Handsome. Emami says that it already launched its own brand 'Emami Glow & Handsome’ a week ago digitally and has also made necessary applications to relevant authorities.

It has said that it will be consulting its legal experts to address this further.

“We are shocked to learn of HUL's decision to rename its Men's range of Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Handsome. Emami Limited, maker of 'Fair and Handsome brand of men's grooming products is the market leader in the men's fairness cream with legal ownership of the trademarks,” Emami said in a statement on Thursday.

After HUL announced last week that it will be removing the word ‘fair’ from its fair & lovely range of products, it announced on Thursday that Glow & Lovely will be the new name for the brand, while the Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome'. These products will soon be seen on shelves, it said in a statement.

However, Emami claims that it is the legal owner of the trademarks for the men’s fairness cream.

“Although shocked, we are not surprised to note HUL's unfair business practice, which has been prevalent time & again to damage our brand image. It goes to prove Fair and Handsome strong brand equity in the market that the competition is wary of,” it further said.

According to reports, Emami applied for the trademark of ‘Emami Glow & Handsome’ over a month ago, while HUL approached the Controller General of Patent Design & Trademark only two week ago.

HUL told Times of India in a statement that it is fully conscious of its rights and position and that it will protect it fully on appropriate forums.