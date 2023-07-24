Elon Musk rebrands Twitter logo from blue bird to ‘X’

On July 23, Twitter owner Elon Musk had said that they will soon bid goodbye to the Twitter bird and posted a video highlighting the 'X' logo.

news Social media

The logo of Twitter has changed to a black and white ‘X’ from the previous logo of a blue bird on Monday, July 24. This comes shortly after Twitter-owner Elon Musk announced that X.com now directs to twitter.com and the "interim X logo" would go live soon. "Not sure what subtle clues gave it away, but I like the letter X," he said in a tweet. On Sunday, July 23, he also kicked off a poll asking users if he should change the default platform colour to black.

When technology influencer Marques Brownlee tweeted, "I'm still gonna call it Twitter” to which Musk replied, "Not for long." When another user asked if users will now be called "Xers", the tech billionaire said, "We will have no name." The Twitter-owner also confirmed that once the platform changes its name, a tweet will be called "an X".

On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday said, "It’s an exceptionally rare thing -- in life or in business -- that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square." According to Yaccarino, X is the "future state of unlimited interactivity" which is centered "in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking", creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities. She further mentioned that the company has already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches.

On Sunday, Musk had said that "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds". He then posted a video highlighting the 'X' logo.

In April, the Twitter-owner had replaced the blue bird homepage logo with the "Doge" meme. In a tweet then , he had said "as promised" and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023