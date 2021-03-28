Eleven dead in two road accidents in Andhra's Nellore and Krishna districts

Three labourers died in Krishna district when a lorry rammed into a four-wheeler auto-rickshaw carrying 13 people.

news Accident

Andhra Pradesh reported two accidents in two districts â€” Nellore and Krishna â€” on Sunday, leaving 11 dead and 16 injured in total. In the accident in Nellore district, a lorry rammed into a tempo vehicle carrying 14 passengers on Sunday morning. Eight persons were killed and six others injured in the accident, which was reported near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem mandal of the district. In another accident, three persons died after a tipper lorry collided with a four-wheeler auto-rickshaw carrying 13 people in Krishna district.

Of the eight people reported dead from Nellore, five were women and three were men. The Nellore police say the group of people from Tamil Nadu were heading to holy places as part of a religious trip in and around Srisailam. The accident took place at around 2.30 am near Damaramagugu village. All the injured persons have been shifted to the Nellore Government General Hospital.

According to reports, the driver of the lorry lost control and hit the tempo. Seven passengers in the tempo died on the spot and another person passed away at the hospital due to grievous injuries. The police have booked a case against the lorry driver and have initiated a probe.

Distressed to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. â€” Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 28, 2021

In the accident in Krishan district, three persons have been reported dead and the condition of two others is said to be critical. The three persons reported dead at Gudalavelleru mandal of Krishna district were labourers en route for work at Pedana mandal. The injured persons were shifted to Machilipatanam Government Hospital. The health of two of the injured is reportedly critical.

Police have registered a case against the lorry driver for negligence and overspeeding. The Krishna District Collector has offered assistance to those injured and assured better treatment, reported The Hans India.

Earlier in March, six farm workers were killed and eight were injured at Nuzividu in Krishna district. The victims involved in this accident were the tribals of Lion Tanda, near Nuzividu. They were heading back to their village in an autorickshaw when an unidentified vehicle rammed into them.