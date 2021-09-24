Elephant tusks and deer antlers found in car damaged in accident in Chennai

Travllers in a Tata Nano car who were injured in a road accident in Egmore were found to be carrying elephant tusks and deer antlers.

news Crime

In a surprising turn of events, a Tata Nano car that was one among five others hit in a road accident in Egmore, Chennai on Thursday night, September 23, was found to be carrying an illegal load of elephant tusks and deer antlers. The accident took place last night when a person by the name of Radhakrishnan crashed their car into five successive vehicles while on the road. Wilson who was in the Tata Nano was injured grievously and admitted in hospital. The badly damaged car was taken to the Chintadripet police station. There when police were checking through the contents of the car, they spotted a suspicious-looking bag and upon opening it found it to be hiding the tusks and antlers.

The Forest Department were notified and officials from the Guindy Forest Range office went to the Ezhumbur police station. The forest department officials have transferred the tusks and antlers to the Vandalur Zoo, they told the media.

It is illegal to trade or be in possession of ivory in India and as per the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, all ivory belongs to the government regardless of whether it is forest produce or not. The ruling strengthened the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The police are investigating the source of the tusks and antlers found in the car and have said that appropriate action will be taken.

The accident

Seven people including two women were injured. Accused is one Radhakrishnan aged 57 of Anna Nagar, a lawyer with the Madras High Court.

Radhakrishnan had attended a party on Thursday at Nandanam. He had consumed alcohol in the party and according to the police, drove the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

The police said after 12 midnight, Radhakrishnan who was returning from the party was driving in Casa Major Road in Egmore. Due to influence of alcohol, Radhakrishnan lost control of the vehicle and rammed into 4 vehicles, a nano car, auto rickshaw and two bikes

Wilson, a businessman, was driving the Nano. His two daughters and their friend, who were co-passengers, sustained injuries.

Anna Square Traffic Investigation police booked a case on Radhakrishnan.