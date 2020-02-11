Electroplating unit in Tvm dumps chemicals in rivulet, water supply restored after hours

After the stream was found contaminated, the Kerala Water Authority stopped pumping the water temporarily which caused water scarcity in some parts of the city.

The water supply in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram city has been restored after pumping was stopped following the poisoning of a rivulet.

Health wing of city corporation has slapped closure notice on an electroplating shop in Vayalikada, after its employees dumped chemical waste into a nearby stream from where Kerala Water Authority (KWA) used to source water to distribute in various parts of the city. After the stream was found contaminated, KWA stopped pumping the water temporarily which caused water scarcity in some parts of the city. The waste was found to be dumped in the drainage that leads to the rivulet where water is taken to KWA Kundamankadavu pump house.

On Sunday, residents had complained to the corporation that several fish were found dead in the rivulet near the pump house. Health committee members visited the spot and found that Martha Industries, an electroplating unit located around three km away from the pump house, had dumped chemical waste in the water source.

"We reached there after residents complained about the contamination. Fish were found dead largely in the stream near Haritha Nagar in Vayalikadap. Surfolin sk 40’, an alkaline soak cleaner, was dumped in the water by the staff of Martha Industries which led to the contamination. Three health inspectors were there in our team. We have collected samples and sent for tests in Pangode. The results are not yet out," Thiruvananthapuram health standing committee chairperson IP Binu told TNM.

Health department has ordered the unit to keep filters to purify the effluents.

A suo motu case was registered by Vattiyoorkavu police on the issue. KWA had stopped water supply for many hours in Vattiyoorkavu, Thirumala, Poojappura, Karamana, Valiyavila and Vellayambalam due to contamination of the stream.

KWA officials told TNM that water supply was restored by Monday.