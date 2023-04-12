Elderly man killed, son brutally attacked in Bengaluru over dog defecation

news crime

A 68-year-old man, Muniraju, was killed, and his son, Murali, was brutally attacked by their neighbours in Ganapathi Nagar, Soladevanahalli on April 8. The altercation started when Pramod, a dog breeder, and Kumar, who had experience as a dog trainer, repeatedly allowed their dogs to defecate in front of Muniraju's house. Pallavi, Kumarâ€™s wife, was also involved. The police have arrested Pramod, a dog breeder, and the dogâ€™s owners, Ravi Kumar and Pallavi.

The arrest was made after an FIR was filed based on a complaint by Munirajuâ€™s grandson Gowtham. In his complaint, he said that Pramod and Kumar repeatedly made their dogs defecate in front of their home. On March 30, Muniraju confronted them about their repeated act, which resulted in a fight with Pramod, Kumar, and Pallavi. They also smoked in front of Munirajuâ€™s house. The police were called, and Pramod and Kumar were warned and made to write an apology letter.

On April 8, when Muniraju was out with Gowtham, Muniraju received a call from his son Murali, who informed him that Pramod and Kumar were fighting with him. Muniraju and Gowtham rushed home at 1 pm, but Pramod struck Murali's head with a cricket bat from a nearby shop, causing him to collapse. Pramod then proceeded to attack Muniraju multiple times with the same bat, including hitting him on the head. Murali and Muniraju were rushed to the hospital but Muniraju succumbed to his injuries the same day at 4 pm.

In a separate incident on April 2, four brothers were arrested for attacking a couple in Bengaluru's Electronics City. The attack occurred after the couple allowed their pet to defecate on vacant land near the brothers' house. When questioned by one of the brothers, the couple replied by asking what was wrong with letting the dog defecate on vacant land.