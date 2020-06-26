Elderly COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment in Bengaluru dies by suicide

The 65-year-old woman was being treated at Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital.

An elderly woman who was recovering from COVID-19 died by suicide on Friday morning at Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital.

Hospital authorities confirmed the incident. A senior administrative staff at the hospital said, “The woman was about 65 years old, and was staying in the COVID-19 ward along with her daughter and grandchildren after all of them had tested positive for coronavirus. She was responding well to treatment and was on the path of recovery.”

The hospital staff added that the senior woman was also taking psychiatric counselling.

This is not the first time that suicide is being reported among COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru.

The woman’s death comes after a policeman in Bengaluru had also reportedly taken his life on Tuesday after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. The 49-year-old Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRP) officer died on the same day he had tested positive. He was being taken to a hospital in a police bus.

The first such incident was reported in April. On April 27, a 50-year-old man who had been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Victoria Hospital also died by suicide.

He was suffering from renal complications but was not severely ill.

Till date, according to the state health authorities, there have been four COVID-19 patients who have died due to non-COVID-19 causes, excluding the 65-year-old woman’s death on Friday.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.