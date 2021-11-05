Eighth mass vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu postponed to November 14

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the decision was taken in light of Deepavali and heavy rains predicted in the state this weekend.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The eighth edition of the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Tamil Nadu, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 6, would be held on November 14 following the request made by the medical fraternity and also due to the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. Based on the request made by healthcare workers in light of Deepavali, and the meteorological department predicting more rains for 15 districts on November 6, it has been planned to conduct the camp on November 14, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

"It was announced that the eighth mega vaccination camp would be held on November 6. But doctors, nurses and members of the medical fraternity unanimously made a request (to the government) that tomorrow's camp be postponed to next week in view of festival holidays", he said. "Moreover, the meteorological department has predicted rainfall in more than 15 districts tomorrow following the onset of the North East Monsoon...in view of this, tomorrow's mega vaccination camp will be held on November 14", he said.

Appealing to the public to get themselves vaccinated, the minister said that people need not wait till November 14 to get vaccinated and that they can use the camps which are normally conducted every day by the health department. "Those eligible can get vaccinated in the 2,800 camps which are being conducted by the health department every day. About 65 lakh vaccines (both Covaxin and Covishield) are available.. and we appeal to people to get vaccinated", he said.

The Health Minister said that 71% of Tamil Nadu's population has been administered one dose of the vaccine, while 31% has received the second dose. Chief Minister MK STalin has said that 100% of the population would be vaccinated by the end of November, the minister added.