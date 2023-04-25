Eight-year-old dies in Kerala after mobile phone explodes while playing game

The girl has been identified as Adithyasree from Pattiparambu, and she was studying in class 3 at Christ New Life School in Thiruvilwamala.

The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, she passed away. According to reports, the mobile phone was being charged when the girl was playing games on it. A team of local police officials from Pazhayannur police station have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.

Reports stated that the phone was purchased three years back, and its battery was replaced last year. Adithyasree was with her grandmother when the accident happened, and the child suffered serious injuries on her face and hands.

This isnâ€™t the first instance of a mobile phone exploding. According to a report in 91Mobiles, a phone exploded in Bihar recently while it was placed on the bed. The phone belonged to Sanjeev Raja, a resident of Mohaddinagar, Bhagalpur in Bihar. Sanjeev claimed that the phone exploded even when it was not connected to the charger.

Here are a few things to keep in mind in order to safeguard against phone explosion incidents:

> Never use the phone while it is charging, especially for battery-intensive activities like gaming

> Ensure the phone is kept safe from physical damage

> Avoid exposing the phone to extreme outdoor temperatures

> Always try to ensure good battery hygiene

> Use cables and charger provided by the phone brand

(With IANS inputs)