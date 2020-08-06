Eight products launched in Bengaluru to manage COVID-19: Karnataka Dy CM

Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said the launch of the products show that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID 19 pandemic

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan launched eight products aimed at mitigating COVID-19, developed by various start-ups at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), through an online platform. The BBC is an initiative of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

The products are Padma Vitals+, developed by Dr Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs, Mallis Cordytea, developed by Dr Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Nutraceuticals and CD4 Shield developed by Dr Vijay Lanka and his team from Stabicon.

Other products are BeamRoti and Immune Booster daily drops, developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, VegPhal - Fruit and Vegetable Sanitiser (by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech) and water sanitizer kitchen tap and antimicrobial HVAC module (by Ravi Kumar of Biofi).

Congratulating the start-ups, Dr Ashwathnarayan, who holds the portfolio of IT, BT and Science and Technology, said these technologies and products add to the list of earlier products launched and developed by the start-ups at BBC.

He said the launch of the products show that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID 19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust Innovation ecosystem present in the state.

Details of the products

Padma Vitals +: Developed by Innovator start-up Dr. Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs,Padma Vitals + is a centralized monitoring system for ECG, respiration, Spo2 and body temperature, which can measure the vitals continuously and the analysis sent through telemetry, with an alerting system embedded in it. The device is much needed for contactless monitoring of patients during COVID 19 Pandemic. The product has been validated at Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Malliâ€™s Cordytea: Developed by Dr. Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Neutraceuticals, this product is an Immunity booster tea prepared from medicinal mushroom - Cordyceps. The mushroom variety grown under laboratory conditions is developed by the Innovator. Cordicepin, an active ingredient is known to have anti-viral properties too. In the COVID 19 times, it will be helpful in boosting the immunity levels. The product has been patented and is approved by FSSAI.

CD4 Shield : Developed by Dr. Vijay Lanka and his team from Stabicon, this product is a chewable tablet containing curcumin and Vitamin B12. Both the ingredients fight inflammation and infection. The product ensures activation of innate immunity by activating CD4+, CD8+ and IFN 1 to virus specific effect and has immunomodulatory properties. It also reduces cytokine storm in response to viral infection. The product is approved by FSSAI.

BeamRoti : Developed by Dr. Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster chapati having mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body. The chapatis are easy to store with good shelf life and Patent application has been filed. The product is approved by FSSAI.

Immune booster daily drops: Developed by Dr. Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster drop having mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body by mixing just one drop of the product in a glass of hot water. The product is approved by FSSAI.

VegPhal - Fruit and Vegetable Sanitizer: Developed by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech, this fruit and vegetable sanitizer is prepared using edible ingredients effective against microbes and removal of pesticides. It is chorine and alcohol free.

Water Sanitizer - Kitchen Tap: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a miniaturized version of UV purifier that can be attached to a water tap and kill 99% of microbes including viruses such as phages.

nti-Micobial HVAC module: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a module that can be fitted to HVAC system to ensure circulating air is sanitized. This is especially useful during COVID 19 times as many enclosed spaces in which AC circulated air may be contaminated. Based on UV-silver titanium dioxide technology, the product is patented and has been validated.