Eight-member panel to examine ‘one nation one election’, Cong criticises composition

The committee will look into the feasibility of holding not only Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, but also elections to municipalities and panchayats, according to the gazette notification.

news News

The government has formed an eight member committee to examine 'One Nation, One election' with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman. Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others have been appointed as the members of the committee. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to be part of the panel.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, September 3 questioned the BJP government over the composition of the panel on 'One Nation, One Election', and said it has already determined its recommendations. The statement of Ramesh, who is the Congress' Communication in-charge, comes a day after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rejected the invitation to be part of the panel.

"The High-level Committee on what is called 'One Nation One Election' is a ritualistic exercise, the timing of which is highly suspect. Its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP further said, "The composition of the Committee is also a total give-away and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury last night very rightly refused to be part of it."

Former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are the other names part of the eight member panel.

The committee will look into the feasibility of holding not only Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, but also elections to municipalities and panchayats, according to the gazette notification. The committee will analyse and recommend possible solutions linked to simultaneous elections if there is a hung house, no-confidence motion, defection, or any such other event.

A single electoral roll and identity card for voters valid for the national, state, civic body and panchayat elections will be explored, the government said in the notification. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many occasions have made statements on the need for 'One Nation, One Election'.