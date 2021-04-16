Eight killed in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis, accused kills self

Multiple people were also injured in the shooting and are admitted to local hospitals.

news Crime

Eight people were killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the United States, police said. Police also stated that the gunman shot and killed himself after the incident. Multiple people also suffered injuries in the shooting and were admitted to local hospitals, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference on Friday.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured, police said.

On arrival, police officers observed an active shooting scene in progress at the facility, the spokesperson told reporters.

FedEx released a statement early Friday saying it was cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

According to a Deutsche Welle report, the shooter has not yet been identified and details are still being collected. The report also states that there are about 4,000 employees at the FedEx facility. Meanwhile, FedEx has reportedly said in a statement that it will reconsider the mobile phone prohibition that is in place for employees during working hours.

Multiple incidents of shooting have been reported in the United States in the past few months. Four people, including a child, were shot and killed in an office building in Orange, California on March 31. In Boulder, Colorado, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store on March 22.

(With PTI inputs)