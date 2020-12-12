Eight injured after chemical reactor bursts at Hyderabad pharma company

The blast at Vindhya Organics took place around 12 pm in Bollarum Industrial Area of Hyderabad.

news industrial accident

Eight persons were injured when a chemical reactor burst at Vindhya Organics Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company, in Bollarum Industrial Area of Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon. Fire department officials said a major tragedy was averted as the blast took place when most workers had gone for lunch. At around 12pm on Saturday, one of the chemical reactors at Vindhya Organics exploded injuring 8 persons.

Fire department officials said they have brought the fire under control as of 3 pm. The Telangana Factories Department said they are yet to get clarity on what caused the fire. The department will launch an investigation to ascertain the cause. The Bollaram police say all eight persons were shifted to Mamatha hospital.

Vindhya Organics began operations at Bollaram in 2008. The company is an approved strategic partner for Dr Reddy's, Matrix Laboratories limited and Lupin.

The Sangareddy District Fire Officer Madhu Sudhan said all persons had evacuated the scene of the blast by the time they had arrived. “The company had already evacuated the premises by the time we arrived. We have deployed two fire trucks and are bringing the fire under control, we have three fire trucks on standby.”

M Praveen Kumar, the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Sangareddy told TNM that so far the Vindhya Organics has informed that one of their rectors has exploded. "We are mitigating the fire using several chemicals. We have little information as to the cause of the accident. A detailed investigation will be carried out later,"

Vindhya Organics is yet to responsed to queries.