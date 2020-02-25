Eight food and lifestyle tips for professionals who are desk-bound

To ensure good health, you need to focus on – what you are eating, how much you are consuming, and the amount of exercise that you get. All these factors have a noteworthy influence on health and neglecting them can have detrimental outcomes.

This article is authored by Dr. Shweta U. Shah for Tata Nutrikorner. Dr. Shah follows a patient-centred perspective, emphasizing the benefits of natural remedies and herbs, and whole food nutrition. Tata Nutrikorner is a destination which offers nourishing everyday foods to households across India.

5 foods for those who are desk-bound

Many professionals having desk jobs are sitting for 8-10 hours every day. Sitting for prolonged periods of time leaves us feeling sluggish and crabby. The food we consume has a significant role as it helps us maintains energy levels and provides us with a boost of nutrition.

Spinach: Few foods compare to spinach in their powerful nutrients. Paalak (spinach) contains loads of vitamin K which maintains good bone and blood health. Vitamins A and C battle free radicals in the body and prevent cholesterol plaques from accumulating in the blood vessels. Lutein found in paalak protects against eye diseases; this is a vital nutrient for the office-goers, given that they have to spend a lot of time on their computers.

Beans: Beans such as rajma keep you feeling fuller for longer and make sure that you don’t reach out for the bag of chips or packet of cookies! Containing fibre, beans help in achieving good heart heath and help manage diabetes too. What’s more, pulses are perfect for those who want to lose weight! The nutritional value of pulses like kabuli chana, moong and matki is quite high and incorporating them in to your daily menu is prudent.

Nuts: Nuts are a good source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 and antioxidant vitamin E, which protects the cells from free radical damage. Munching on mixed nuts mid-morning or in the evening can help you keep your weight in check.

Berries: Consuming a bowl of berries every day reduces inflammation significantly. Containing powerful flavonoids, berries annihilate the inflammatory free radicals.

Green tea: Sipping on green tea through the day helps fight the sedentary-induced inflammation and weight gain. Its high polyphenol content makes green tea a stronger anti-inflammatory agent than any other kind of tea.

3 tips for those leading a sedentary life

Watch what you eat

Be watchful of what you put in to your body. Ensure that you eat a lot of nutrient-dense foods - vegetables, whole grains, beans, fruits and nuts and avoid refined and processed foods. This will help you manage your weight, keep blood pressure and cholesterol in check, and circumvent other risk factors for chronic diseases. Succinctly put - the quality of the calories that you consume have a gigantic influence on your health.

Consume Fewer Calories

For the weight-conscious and those looking to lose weight, reducing the calorie intake will have a massive impact. Good weight management diminishes the threat for diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses significantly.

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise helps maintain normal body weight and keeps your joints supple. Getting regular exercise helps improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, and the quality of life. An integration of a fitness regime along with a calorie-monitored menu plan can help decrease the risk factors for chronic diseases. Additionally, exercising also promotes mental and spiritual health as well.

Dedicating attention to your diet pattern as well as your activity level, and making certain lifestyle modifications is the best approach to preventing diseases. Keep a keen focus on the quality of calories you consume and opt for unpolished and naturally-rich ingredients from the Tata Sampann range to get the most amount of nutrition from your food.

