Eight arrested for alleged cow slaughter in Telangana

The police took action against the illegal cow slaughter based on a tip-off to the local police station.

The Siddipet police on Saturday arrested eight persons and has launched a manhunt for one person for allegedly slaughtering 16 cows and selling their meat. The Siddipet commissioner of Police Joel Davis, speaking to media, said about 40 animals were brought to the poultry farm at Old Pullur, and the police rescued the remaining animals and sent them to nearby shelters.

The One Town police station was tipped off by locals around 6.30 pm on Friday about the cows being slaughtered at a poultry shed. While cow slaughter is illegal in Telangana, the state allows the slaughter of bulls after a ‘fit for slaughter’ certification from the animal husbandry department. The police, upon verification of the tip-off, booked cases under Sections 429, 153 and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, Section 10 of Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The ninth accused in the case is absconding while the other eight were taken into custody early morning on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jubair (45), Mohammad Khaja (35), Mohammad Saddam (30), Mohammad Arafat (24), Mohmmad Ibrahim (32), Mohammad Arshad (25), Mohammad Arif (30) and Mohammad Javed (30) – all residents of Siddipet town.

All eight were produced before the Siddipet judicial First Class magistrate and sent to 14 days judicial remand. They have been shifted to Sangareddy jail, informed the police.

Soon after reports about the cow slaughter poured in, activists belonging to the VHP and BJP protested in the town, reported Hindustan Times.

Rameshwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Town told TNM, “No such protests have come to our notice. We have done our due diligence in this case and have arrested those responsible within a short span of time. One of the accused is absconding and we will nab him soon.”

The state’s Finance Minister T Harish Rao condemned the cow slaughter and reportedly asked the police to take stern action against all eight accused in the case.